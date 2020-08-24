Try FoliePop’s, French Pastries With A Fun Twist!

FoliePop’s, a new French pastry and coffee house at Hill Country Galleria, is now open for online ordering. The FoliePop’s minis (mini versions of the signature pastry) are colorful, customizable and interactive: a great way to get the family to challenge their taste buds!

The entire FoliePop’s team is French, so they know their pastry! CEO Audrey Sigoure and Executive Pastry Chef Antoine Chassonnery worked for FAUCHON, a renowned luxury food company based out of Paris, and they both worked in Dubai before moving to Austin.

The name FoliePop’s (pronunciation guide HERE) is derived from the French word “folie,” meaning “madness or craziness,” and the “pop’s” are house-made coulis filled spheres that are meant to be cracked open before enjoying, creating a finishing “wow” moment.

We’re still waiting for word on the official grand opening of FoliePop’s in the Hill Country Galleria, but you can order for delivery today! Get ChouPop’s, FoliePop’s minis or even a Discovery Box, where you can try everything they currently offer.