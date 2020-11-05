Try Fall-Inspired Flavors At Gati Coffee & Ice Cream Shop

Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh is opening a new concept: Gati, a coffee shop in the morning and famous coconut-milk based ice cream by day and night. Jam’s nondairy ice cream and gluten-free baked goods have been so popular over the last 10 years that she decided to open a fully dedicated shop in the East Side neighborhood at 1512 Holly Street — open everyday from 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Jam’s newest flavors are Campfire (toasted marshmallow with gluten-free and vegan graham crust folded in with melted chocolate), Apple Pie Ice Cream, and Texas Avocado Toast (perfect for brunch). Architect and designer Elizabeth Baird created an interior with basil-colored tiles, rattan lights with inspiration from Thailand, a sky light, and a big orange globe light fixture made out of paper. The exterior has sprinkled, colored tiles that match the colors of the Peach, Mint and Golden Milk ice cream flavors. Seating is currently outdoors only, on the deck.

Menu Details:

BREAKFAST : A few breakfast items will be available with brunch on the weekends soon, such as: empanadas, baked oatmeal, quiches, breakfast pizza.

: A few breakfast items will be available with brunch on the weekends soon, such as: empanadas, baked oatmeal, quiches, breakfast pizza. COFFEE : There’s a full espresso menu from Greater Goods, including cappuccino, golden milk, matcha, chai latte, affogato and more.

: There’s a full espresso menu from Greater Goods, including cappuccino, golden milk, matcha, chai latte, affogato and more. ICE CREAM: A total of 16 ice cream flavors will constantly rotate, and include Golden Milk made with palm sugar, Lavender Caramel, Purple Sweet Potato, Thai Basil, Cookie Monster with Spirulina, Banana PB Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Pandan, Tamarind Candy, etc. All use less than 5 ingredients, and pints to-go are $12 each.

A total of 16 ice cream flavors will constantly rotate, and include Golden Milk made with palm sugar, Lavender Caramel, Purple Sweet Potato, Thai Basil, Cookie Monster with Spirulina, Banana PB Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Pandan, Tamarind Candy, etc. All use less than 5 ingredients, and pints to-go are $12 each. BAKERY: Find delicious treats like S’mores Bars, S’mores Brownies, Coffee Cake, Caramelitas, German Chocolate Cake, Ice Cream Cake slices or custom 6 inch/ 9 inch with flavors such as: Neapolitan, Mocha, Banana, Carrot Cake, etc.

In addition, Jam just released her newest cookbook, Thai Fresh Cookbook, which she self-published with photos by local photographer Jody Horton. It’s now available for sale at both Thai Fresh and Gati and online here: https://www.thai-fresh.com/product-page. It has already made it onto Epicurious best Fall Cookbook Preview, too! The book features 75+ recipes inspired by growing up in Thailand and cooking with her mom.

Learn more about menu items, hours and more on Gati’s website.