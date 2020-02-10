Try Different Looks For Valentine’s Day With Kiss N’ Makeup

Live Now
It’s the season for romance! Karen Helton, with Kiss N’ Makeup stopped by to show us different takes on Valentine’s Day makeup.

Karen does “bombshell” sexy with a bold lip and dramatic eyeshadow or eyeliner. Winged eyes are a great choice for this out-on-the-town look!

Karen does “angelic” sexy with a softer, sweeter approach. A pouty red lip really sets this look off! It’s perfect for a picnic at Lady Bird Lake, or a walk around SoCo.

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at www.kissnmakeup.com, or visit her in person at 4403 Burnet Road, number 4402 – A. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

