Are you doing Dry January, or looking to lighten up on alcohol for 2024? Austin’s first-and-only non-alcoholic bottle shop, Dear Dry Drinkery , opened a few months ago in East Austin. Owner Grace Vroom joined Studio 512 to talk more about some of their offerings, including:

Spirits & Aperitifs The Pathfinder – a non-alcoholic version of Fernet Tenneyson – a plant-based botanical from a company based in Austin, TX Cut Above – zero proof gin from a company based in Houston, TX Little Saints Mezcal – a unique blend that uses Palo Santo and lion’s mane mushroom

Functional All The Bitters – non-alcoholic bitters created by former sommeliers at The French Laundry, uses herbs that are super beneficial for gut health and liver support Good Spirits – a new company based in Austin, TX that uses fast-acting CBD and functional herbs while also tasting amazing, our #1 best seller Halmi – Korean drink that is a best seller, has notes of cinnamon and persimmon, helps with digestion and tastes “like fall in a can”

Beer Best Day Brewing Kölsch – top-selling beer in the shop that focuses on providing low-sugar, low-carb options that are packed with antioxidants Rick’s Pilsner – an easy beer from former Hops & Grain owner, Josh Hare. Their HQ is located down the street from the shop

Wine Surely – just launched a new white wine for Dry January; HQ in Austin, TX as well Noughty – has a top-selling red wine that can be mixed with a few dashes of All The Bitters for a more wine-like mouth feel

Gifts A selection of vintage glassware that is sold in the shop through a partnership with local vintage gift shop, Golden Mean Lifey Planners, a quarterly planner based off the tools a friend used to quit drinking



More info on Dear Dry Drinkery:

Co-founded by husband and wife duo Joe Patterson and Grace Vroom, Dear Dry Drinkery offers a diverse and carefully curated selection of top-tier non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beers, and functional beverages for those seeking a refined and flavorful non-alcoholic experience in the heart of Austin. Anticipating the new year that comes with a growing interest in healthier living, the non-alcoholic bottle shop plans to continue hosting educational non-alcoholic mixology classes and community gatherings for locals and visitors alike to connect to the things they hold dear with more clarity and care than they would under the influence of alcohol.

Learn more about everything Dear Dry has to offer – including upcoming events – at DearDryDrinkery.com.