Try Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery In Round Rock, Where ‘Where Irish Flair Meets Texas Fare’

Sam Darlington and Kerri Johnson of Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen and Microbrewery joined Studio 512 to talk about bringing some of the luck of the Irish down to Texas.

Rosie and Steph tried Cork & Barrel’s famous Reuben sandwiches, with some traditional additions (like pickled cabbage) and some newer ones (like kimchi). Cork & Barrel has charcuterie boards for your appetizer and dessert, with a fun “fake-out” sweet board where all the meat and cheese is actually just cleverly-disguised chocolate! (Steph’s favorite is the chocolate salami!)

Cork & Barrel has a great lunch menu (serving Tuesdays-Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and they’re also releasing a brunch menu (Sundays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). They’ve got weekly events like Trivia Tuesday and “Vine’yl Wednesday,” and the next chance to catch some live music is September 5th at 3 p.m. with the Kristin Gibbs Band. Learn more about everything they have to offer — and order lunch online — at CorkAndBarrelPub.com.

