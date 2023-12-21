Two Cedar Park businesses have banded together: Nervous Charlie’s Bagels is teaming up with The Fancy Marshmallow Co. for a holiday treat! Nervous Charlie’s owner, Chris Cunningham, joined Studio 512 with details.

The bagel joint and marshmallow shop have created Buddy’s Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, which is perfect for elves (and people) who love “candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup!” The sandwich starts with a Nervous Charlie’s bagel, then Hot Chocolate Cream Cheese (a mash-up of The Fancy Marshmallow Co.’s Hot Chocolate Mix and Nervous Charlie’s Cream Cheese), then vanilla marshmallow fluff goes on top (courtesy of The Fancy Marshmallow Co.). The sandwich then gets torched, and is finished with sprinkles! Sales from this sandwich benefit Toys For Tots, and the sandwich is available now through December 31st, 2023.

Nervous Charlie’s has a location on North Lamar, and a new location in Cedar Park. The shop always has a feature for sandwich and cream cheese of the month – they’ll have a new offering in January! Nervous Charlie’s is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but the bagel shop is otherwise open during the holiday season.

See Nervous Charlie’s full menu at NervousCharlies.com.