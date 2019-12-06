Try Bubbles & Baguettes Fridays At Infinite Monkey Theorem

The Infinite Monkey Theorem is kicking off a new weekly Friday happy hour, “Bubbles & Baguettes” to help end the week on a high (and notably bubbly) note.

Start every weekend at the winery’s new East Austin location from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, with $4 Bubbles cans (IMT’s Bubble Universe + Rosé Bubble Universe) and $4 Mini Baguettes from Austin Rotisserie. Choose from the on-site trailer’s signature Poulet Roti Baguette (creamy dijon dressing, rotisserie chicken, arugula, crumbled goat cheese and vinaigrette), The Parisian (classic French baguette sandwich w/ salted butter, ham & swiss), or Le Veggie Baguette (creamy dijon dressing, chopped red cabbage, guacamousse, arugula, crumbled goat cheese and vinaigrette). Your only problem will be choosing which one, but at $4, why not treat yourself to one of each?

Infinite Monkey has a new location on Shady Lane in East Austin. Give them a call at (512) 956-7757 or go to www.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com to learn more about what they have to offer.