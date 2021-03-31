Try Barry’s “Calorie-Scorching” Workout – New In Austin

For your “Workout Wednesday”: Barry’s has just opened in Austin, on North Lamar!

Barry’s Austin pop-up will be over 6,000 square feet of studio space, featuring an exclusive retail shop and more. Founded in Los Angeles in 1998, Barry’s calls itself the “original cardio and strength interval workout.” The signature Barry’s method has remained the same for over 22 years: a 50-minute class that can apparently burn up to 1,000 calories, increase lean body mass, and raise metabolic rate up to 15%. Barry’s Austin classes takes place in the brands signature Red Room: a dimly-lit Red Room that allows participants to focus on the motivating cues from best-in-class instructors and lose themselves in the energy of those around them.

The Barry’s Austin pop-up space will feature 22 treadmills, 22 floor spaces with 6 double floor spots, room for around 28 class participants safely spaced throughout double floors per COVID-19 capacity guidelines and a state-of-the-art sound system. Barry’s instructors, hailing from across the country, motivate and guide clients through each workout bringing their well-known high-energy and charisma to each workout. Classes will be available early morning, mid-day and evening, combining 25 minutes of interval-based cardiovascular conditioning with 25 minutes of specialized strength training floor workouts using weights and resistance bands.

The studio will offer amenities for all guests including Oribe and Dyson products. The latest Barry’s gear, such as exclusive Lululemon and Nike (tanks, shorts etc.) will be available for purchase in-store and online.

In 2020, with over 74 locations across the globe and more than 150,000 members taking class each week, Barry’s introduced new innovations: RIDE, a 50-60 minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) style indoor cycling class paired with traditional Barry’s strength work; and Barry’s At Home, a “virtual Red Room” that allows the Barry’s community to interact, live, at home, utilizing Bodyweight, Bands, Weights and Treadmill & Weights classes.

Barry’s Austin COVID-19 precautions and guidelines can be found here. Visit www.barrys.com for class schedules and more information and follow along on social at @Barrys and #BarrysAustin.