Try Bahnbrëcker, Musician Randy Rogers’ New Whiskey Brand Out Of New Braunfels

Country star Randy Rogers and co-founders Eric Chase, Cary Schindler, Ash Wineinger, Michael Devers along with spirits-industry veteran Steve Luttmann, are excited to announce the launch of their new spirits brand, Bahnbrëcker, based in New Braunfels, TX. Bahnbrëcker is entering the marketplace with Slow River Blend, the first-ever Hefeweizen-style whiskey. Slow River Blend will be available in bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout Texas, as well as for nationwide shipping, starting September 15, 2021. For more information visit Bahnbrecker.com.

Bahnbrëcker, derived from ‘trailblazer’ in German, is a nod to the company’s hometown of New Braunfels, TX, and to the spirit of ingenuity found in the early pioneers of Texas. Slow River Blend is a blend of Texas and Midwestern straight wheat whiskeys macerated with lemon peel and clove. The end product features notes of lemon, clove, caramel, and vanilla, making it reminiscent of a Hefeweizen-style beer. Inspired by an ideal Texas summer day spent floating down the river in New Braunfels, this craft whiskey is designed for easy drinking and a smooth finish.

“We wanted to create something that the people who came before us in this great community of New Braunfels would be proud of,” said Co-Founder Randy Rogers. “I think you’re going to find that this craft whiskey distinguishes itself from others. Slow River Blend gives you this aroma, it gives you this flavor of the lemon and the clove blended with your whiskey that creates this Hefeweizen taste, this Hefeweizen spirit that is the spirit of New Braunfels.”

Slow River Blend is available in bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout Texas, as well as for nationwide shipping. For more information, visit Bahnbrecker.com and follow the brand on Instagram.