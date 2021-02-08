Try Amazing Virtual Art Workshops With Creative Box Studios

Get your friends and family together — virtually — for fun classes, making art at home! Kelley Cervenka, co-founder of Creative Box Studios, joined Studio 512 to talk about all the options they’re offering. Upcoming classes include:

Need the perfect gift for your significant other that’s not another piece of junk they’ll never use? How about this: a perfect gift that lets them get creative, take time for themselves and their mental health, AND leaves them with a finished art piece that will make them think of you. Galentine’s, Valentine’s, or just self-care: virtual workshops are a safe way to have a great time.

Creative Box Studios supports emerging women artists by offering virtual art workshops. Read more about their mission here

