You can take a trip to South America without ever leaving Austin! Studio 512 visited with Leandro Dalpuppo of Casa Do Brasil, which is a Brazilian steakhouse serving fire-roasted cuts of meat.

Tell us about Casa Do Brasil, and what y’all do.

“We are an upscale Brazilian steakhouse serving fire-roasted cuts of USDA prime-aged beef, chicken, lamb, pork, sausage and shrimp served tableside by our Gaucho chefs. Our salad bar features over 50 seasonal dishes, including fresh vegetables, homemade salads, soups, cured meats, imported cheeses, an assortment of seafood dishes and more!

“When you arrive, you put in your drink order with your waiter – we have a great bar with lots of drink options, including local Brazilian refreshments – and you can go straight to the unlimited salad bar and help yourself. When you’re ready for meat, flip your personal card from red to green at your table to let the Gaucho chefs know to approach you! Get your personal tongs ready to help receive the meat that they cut. If you need a different temperature (rare, medium, well done, etc.), all you have to do is ask!”

How long have y’all been around?

“We opened to the public this past April and have seen overwhelming support from the local community! Casa Do Brasil started in College Station, Texas, as the brainchild of a Texan and a Brazilian. We’ve since expanded into other cities in Texas, including our Waco location, which is opening soon!”

Tell us about any special dining experiences you have.

“We offer a daily happy hour and on the weekend we have an unlimited brunch that is family-friendly! When you eat here, it’s more than salad and meat: we bring mashed potatoes, fried yucca, plantains, cloud bread, sauces and more to your table…and our desserts are to die for. You won’t leave hungry!”

Find Casa Do Brasil in North Austin at the Arbor Walk! Learn more about their hours and menu at CasaDoBrasil.com/Austin.

