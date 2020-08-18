Treating Prostate Cancer During A Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, manyprostate cancer patients have questions and concerns about their current cancerregimen or treatments. At AustinCyberKnife, our highest priority isto keep all of our patients and staff protected, while not wavering on ourcommitment to providing patients with safe, high-quality, and comprehensivetreatment services. In response to theCOVID-19 outbreak, our center is following all recommended guidance from publichealth authorities, including best practices for hygiene and infection control,as well as staying on top of the latest COVID-related guidelines, includingthose from the CDC.

To help ease these decisions, severalpeer-reviewed, non-profit cancer care organizations like the NationalComprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) have recognized the rapidly changingoncology information relating to COVID-19 and have established forums forsharing best practices and specific institutional responses, as well ascontinue to release updated clinical guidelines in regards to cancer treatmentduring COVID-19.

This news is especially helpful forprostate patients, as the NCCN recommends that prostate patients receivingradiation therapy for their cancer to continue with treatment, but the shortest(5 to 7 fractions) safe external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) regimen shouldbe used. This guideline is alsosupported by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the premierradiation oncology society in the world consisting of more than 10,000 memberswho are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists,dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treatingpatients with radiation therapies. ASTRO’s current guidelines state that hypofractionation has beendemonstrated to be equally effective as standard conventional courses ofradiation therapy in specific clinical situations, including prostatecancer.

Using hypofractionation, orhypofractionated radiation therapy, higher doses of radiation are delivered pertreatment, so patients can complete their course of radiation therapy muchfaster than conventional treatment. Hypofractionation allows larger-dose radiation fractions to be deliveredin fewer sessions, with the total dose completed in 5 weeks or less vs up to 9weeks with conventional radiation dose-fractionation schedules. Ultrahypofractionation (stereotactic bodyradiation therapy [SBRT] or stereotactic ablative radiotherapy [SABR]) caninvolve 5 radiation sessions.

At Austin CyberKnife, hypofractionationis delivered on the CyberKnife,a painless, nonsurgical prostate cancer treatment technology in which high-doseradiation is delivered to the tumor from a linear accelerator mounted on ahighly maneuverable robotic arm. Hundreds of different angles enable the radiation to be contoured to theshape of the prostate, resulting in treatment aimed directly to the prostategland, avoiding nearby critical anatomy. It can shave weeks off the traditional treatment length with thepossibility of fewer short term side effects and a better quality of life.

In addition to offering hypofractionatedradiation therapy, we wanted to find another way to help and virtually supportour prostate cancer patients. We knowthat many patients are self-isolating at home and may want, or need, someone totalk with. Because of this, AustinCyberKnife has created the Prostate Cancer Support Community, an online group for those who have prostate cancer,have survived prostate cancer, are supporting someone with prostate cancer, orhave lost someone to prostate cancer.

The Prostate Cancer Support Communitywas created to help support men with cancer and their loved ones in a free,safe space. The goal of the group is tobe a comfortable environment for men to talk with each other about thechallenges of living with prostate cancer. Members of the group are encouraged to share their different journeys,discuss treatment options and their experiences, talk about the difficultemotions that come with being diagnosed with cancer, honor loved ones lost tocancer, and offer hope and encouragement to each other. According to the National Cancer Institute,even though a lot of people receive support from friends and family, the numberone reason they join a support group is to be with others who have similarcancer experiences and research shows that joining a support group improvesboth quality of life and survival.

During these difficult times, AustinCyberKnife remains open and here to help. If you have any questions about how we treat prostate cancer withCyberKnife technology, or need more information about the Prostate CancerSupport Community, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at (512) 324-8060.