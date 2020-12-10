Treating Prostate Cancer During a Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many prostate cancer patients have questions and concerns about their current cancer regimen or treatments. At Austin CyberKnife, our highest priority is to keep all of our patients and staff protected, while not wavering on our commitment to providing patients with safe, high-quality, and comprehensive treatment services. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our center is following all recommended guidance from public health authorities, including best practices for hygiene and infection control, as well as staying on top of the latest COVID-related guidelines, including those from the CDC.

To help ease these decisions, several peer-reviewed, non-profit cancer care organizations like the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) have recognized the rapidly changing oncology information relating to COVID-19 and have established forums for sharing best practices and specific institutional responses, as well as continue to release updated clinical guidelines in regards to cancer treatment during COVID-19.

This news is especially helpful for prostate patients, as the NCCN recommends that prostate patients receiving radiation therapy for their cancer to continue with treatment, but the shortest (5 to 7 fractions) safe external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) regimen should be used. This guideline is also supported by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the premier radiation oncology society in the world consisting of more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. ASTRO’s current guidelines state that hypofractionation has been demonstrated to be equally effective as standard conventional courses of radiation therapy in specific clinical situations, including prostate cancer.

Using hypofractionation, or hypofractionated radiation therapy, higher doses of radiation are delivered per treatment, so patients can complete their course of radiation therapy much faster than conventional treatment. Hypofractionation allows larger-dose radiation fractions to be delivered in fewer sessions, with the total dose completed in 5 weeks or less vs up to 9 weeks with conventional radiation dose-fractionation schedules. Ultrahypofractionation (stereotactic body radiation therapy [SBRT] or stereotactic ablative radiotherapy [SABR]) can involve 5 radiation sessions.

At Austin CyberKnife, hypofractionation is delivered on the CyberKnife, a painless, nonsurgical prostate cancer treatment technology in which high-dose radiation is delivered to the tumor from a linear accelerator mounted on a highly maneuverable robotic arm. Hundreds of different angles enable the radiation to be contoured to the shape of the prostate, resulting in treatment aimed directly to the prostate gland, avoiding nearby critical anatomy. It can shave weeks off the traditional treatment length with the possibility of fewer short term side effects and a better quality of life.

In addition to offering hypofractionated radiation therapy, we wanted to find another way to help and virtually support our prostate cancer patients. We know that many patients are self-isolating at home and may want, or need, someone to talk with. Because of this, Austin CyberKnife has created the Prostate Cancer Support Community, an online group for those who have prostate cancer, have survived prostate cancer, are supporting someone with prostate cancer, or have lost someone to prostate cancer.

The Prostate Cancer Support Community was created to help support men with cancer and their loved ones in a free, safe space. The goal of the group is to be a comfortable environment for men to talk with each other about the challenges of living with prostate cancer. Members of the group are encouraged to share their different journeys, discuss treatment options and their experiences, talk about the difficult emotions that come with being diagnosed with cancer, honor loved ones lost to cancer, and offer hope and encouragement to each other. According to the National Cancer Institute, even though a lot of people receive support from friends and family, the number one reason they join a support group is to be with others who have similar cancer experiences and research shows that joining a support group improves both quality of life and survival. During these difficult times, Austin CyberKnife remains open and here to help. If you have any questions about how we treat prostate cancer with CyberKnife technology, or need more information about the Prostate Cancer Support Community, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at (512) 324-8060.

