Treating Orthopedic Injuries With Advanced Pain Care Orthopedics

Pain is no joke and sometimes you can’t delay getting help any longer. Rosie spoke with Dr. Arturo Villareal with Advanced Pain Care Orthopedics about the different treatment options they offer and how you can get back to feeling better.

What all do you treat at Advanced Pain Care?

We can really treat the whole spectrum of orthopedic injuries from acute injuries (strains, fractures, etc) all the way to some of the more chronic issues like knee arthritis and shoulder arthritis. We can really treat it all in house.

What are the benefits that patients might see from a surgery or procedure at Advanced Pain Care versus going to a normal hospital?

We are really trying to focus on rapid recovery after surgeries. We have many doctors who can help prevent pain from the moment you wake up from surgery. We also have a more personal touch with a smaller group of people who are going to help you through the process and even the cost will be much lower at our surgery center.

Why should we choose Advanced Pain Care specifically for orthopedic issues?

It helps to be in a multi- specialty group. We can help people with the entire spectrum of pain. Being here under one roof we can treat the orthopedic issues as well as other pains you might be having.

For more information visit AdvancedPainDoctor.com.

