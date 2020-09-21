Treating Lung Cancer with Cyberknife

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women and accounts for about 25% of all cancer-related deaths. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in the United States this year, with almost 15,000 of those cases being diagnosed in Texas.

Lung cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in one or both lungs. These abnormal cells do not carry out the functions of normal lung cells and do not develop into healthy lung tissue. As they grow, the abnormal cells can form tumors and interfere with the functioning of the lung, which provides oxygen to the body via the blood.

Although smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, lung cancer risk also is increased by exposure to secondhand smoke; environmental exposures, such as radon, workplace toxins (e.g., asbestos, arsenic), and air pollution. The risk of lung cancer can be reduced by quitting smoking and by eliminating or reducing exposure to secondhand smoke and environmental and workplace risk factors.

At Austin CyberKnife, lung cancer patients are treated with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) using the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System. CyberKnife is a painless, non-invasive outpatient cancer treatment with minimal to no side effects. During the CyberKnife treatment, hundreds of highly concentrated and incredibly precise beams of radiation are targeted directly to tumors and lesions in the lung. As the patient breathes during the CyberKnife treatment, the CyberKnife robotic arm moves with the rise and fall of his/her body – meaning that healthy tissue is protected from radiation and only the tumor is treated.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Austin CyberKnife is not wavering on our commitment to providing patients with safe, high-quality, and comprehensive cancer treatment services. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our center is following all recommended guidance from public health authorities, including best practices for hygiene and infection control, as well as staying on top of the latest COVID-related guidelines, including those from the CDC.

