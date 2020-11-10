Treating Lung Cancer with Austin Cyberknife

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. What is the purpose of the month and why is it needed?

– National Lung Cancer Awareness Month is observed every November in the United States by health experts, advocates, and individuals concerned with the disease.

– Designating a month for lung cancer serves the purpose of increasing public awareness of the of the disease, including its prevalence, approaches to screening and prevention, treatment options, and resources that offer updated lung cancer information throughout the year.

What is lung cancer?

– Lung cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in one or both lungs.

– These abnormal cells do not carry out the functions of normal lung cells and do not develop into healthy lung tissue. As they grow, the abnormal cells can form tumors and interfere with the functioning of the lung, which provides oxygen to the body via the blood.

What are the current statistics for lung cancer?

– Lung cancer accounts for about 27% of all cancer deaths and is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.

– According to the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Cancer Facts & Figures, almost 15k new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in Texas this year.

Patients diagnosed with lung cancer are treated with the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System at Austin CyberKnife. What is CyberKnife?

– CyberKnife is a painless, non-invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors anywhere in the body.

– The treatment delivers beams of high dose radiation to tumors with extreme precision and features a device that controls the width of the radiation beams the machine delivers during treatment, allowing our clinical experts to vary the beam size and treat a larger variety of tumors throughout the body.

How does CyberKnife treat lung cancer?

– Before treatment, a radiation oncologist will determine whether the patient’s tumor may need implanted fiducial markers, tiny markers that inserted into the tumor to guide the CyberKnife system track the tumor during treatment. The patient will also be fitted with a custom body support pad, which will help him/her remain relaxed and still during treatment. To monitor breathing, the CyberKnife team will provide the patient with a comfortable LED-enhanced vest or shirt to wear during treatment.

– One of the biggest challenges in lung cancer treatment remains effectively treating the cancer, while minimizing impact on the many sensitive tissues and vital organs that surround the lungs. Precision is critical, and that’s what makes the CyberKnife System so unique. It is the only robotic radiation delivery system that incorporates Synchrony® Respiratory Technology, enabling the system to automatically and continually track and synchronize treatment delivery to motion to keep the radiation precisely targeted on the tumor as it moves with your natural breathing. The patient does not have to hold their breath, as the patient breathes during the treatment, the CyberKnife robotic arm moves with the rise and fall of his/her body, meaning that healthy tissue is protected from radiation and only the tumor is treated.

What are the benefits of using CyberKnife for lung cancer treatment?

– There are numerous benefits of CyberKnife treatment, including:

– It’s noninvasive, meaning no incisions

– There is no anesthesia or hospitalization required

– It’s painless

– It’s completed in five or fewer outpatient treatment sessions

– There is little to no recovery time, allowing for an immediate return to daily activities

– There are minimal, if any, side effects

– Due to pinpoint precision of high-dose radiation delivery, there is minimal radiation exposure to healthy tissue surrounding a tumor

What is recurrent lung cancer?

– When cancer returns after a period of remission, it’s considered a recurrence.

– When non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has progressed or returned following an initial treatment with surgery, radiation therapy, and/or chemotherapy, it is said to be recurrent or relapsed.

– A cancer recurrence happens because, in spite of the best efforts to rid you of your cancer, some cells from your cancer remained. These cancer cells may have been dormant for a period of time, but eventually they continued to multiply, resulting in the reappearance of the cancer.

Can CyberKnife be used to treat recurrent lung cancer?

– Yes, the CyberKnife System can treat patients that have previously had surgery, gone through radiation therapy, or are currently undergoing radiation therapy.

– In some cases, patients with recurrent lung tumors may have limited options. While a recurrent lung cancer diagnosis may cause feelings of shock and distress, patients can feel hopeful that there are options available to treat cancer that comes back in areas previously treated.

– It is important for the patient to remember to provide their physician with a complete medical history, so the physician can prescribe the appropriate treatment course.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, how is Austin CyberKnife safely treating patients?

– At Austin CyberKnife, our highest priority is to keep all of our patients and staff protected, while not wavering on our commitment to providing patients with safe, high-quality, and comprehensive treatment services.

– Our center is following all recommended guidance from public health authorities, including best practices for hygiene and infection control, as well as staying on top of the latest COVID-related guidelines, including those from the CDC.

– Our center is also offering telehealth services as another option to support our patients virtually. We can provide safe and effective consultations, follow-up appointments, answer any questions or concerns, etc. using our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform. You will still get the pre-and post-treatment care you need, from the comfort and safety of your own homes.

