Treat Yourself At Barton Creek Square’s First-Ever Beauty Week

Barton Creek Square is excited to host Simon’s first-ever Beauty Week, which is a unique way for the people in the Austin area to experience all the beauty that the mall has to offer.

Participating retailers are offering special beauty deals, pampering services, and more to shoppers Monday, September 16th, through Sunday, September 22nd.

Retailers include The Art of Shaving, Aveda Store, The Body Shop, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Personique on the Spot, Sephora and Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy. Check out these deals:

The Art of Shaving: 15% off purchases of $75 or more.

Aveda Store: 20% off all retail purchases all week.

Call 512-732-2266 or walk in for complimentary services:

Sunday 9/15 Awakening Eye Treatment (5 min)

Monday 9/16 Mini Exfoliating Manicure (5 min)

Tuesday 9/17 Hair & Scalp Detox How-to (5-10 min)

Wednesday 9/18 Texture Talk & Styling (10-20 min)

Thursday 9/19 Natural Radiance Facial (20 min)

Friday 9/20 BLOW OUT! Get Weekend Ready (20-30 min)

Saturday 9/21 Makeup Sessions (20 min)

The Body Shop: A free liquid lip color with purchase of $30 or more.

Macy’s: 15% off any beauty purchase during VIP sale with promo code VIP. Exclusions apply. See store for details.

Nordstrom: With a $65 Clarins purchase, receive a 6-piece beauty gift, including an exclusive FEED Pouch. Choose from Extra-Firming or Super Restorative. Valid 9/16 and 9/17 only. Each FEED Tote bag signifies a 10-meal donation and helps children grow, learn and thrive.

Personique on the Spot: Mention “Simon Beauty Week” for 40% off select procedures. Buy any two products and get one microdermabrasion free. Buy 30 units of Botox and get 10 units free. $100 off a syringe of filler (Juvederm line, Restylane lien and Radiesse). Call to schedule a complimentary consultation.

Sephora: Pop in for a free makeup mini service. Fast and free; no appointment necessary. Plus, stop by 9/21-9/22 to snap a pic in front of the pink flower wall!

Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy: Gift with purchase of CBD lip balm or CBD pebble lip balm. Redeemable in-shop. Code: SimonBeauty.

Visit www.simon.com/beauty-week-at-barton-creek-square for more details on Beauty Week offerings.