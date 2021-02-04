Treat Your Sweetheart To A Wine & Chocolate Pairing With Fall Creek Vineyards & Delysia Chocolatier

Fall Creek Vineyards is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat. They are hosting a delicious Valentine Wine & Chocolate Tasting at Fall Creek at Driftwood on Friday, February 12, 2021. Susan Auler, co-founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, joined Steph and Rosie to talk about these delicious wines paired with Delysia Chocolatier truffles.

We all like to treat our sweethearts to something a little decadent for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, February 12 at 6pm Fall Creek Vineyards will host a pairing of 4 different wines and 4 different samples of Delysia Chocolatier’s artisanal chocolates to set the right tone for your Valentine’s Day celebration. Guests will also get a Delysia Lovers Collection Chocolate Truffles Gift Box to take home for their Valentine. This is a fun way to explore how the award winning Fall Creek Vineyards white, rose and red wines pair with various styles of artisanal chocolates. The four wines that will be poured at the event include:

Lescalo Chenin Blanc

Fall Creek Vineyards Merlot Rose

Fall Creek Vineyards Syrah, Vintner’s Selection

MERITUS

Our first pairing was the new Fall Creek Vineyards Lescalo Chenin Blanc, a low alcohol, low calorie wine paired with the Strawberry brut chocolate truffle. This is a luscious way to begin a romantic night with the floral notes and engaging acidity of Lescalo entangled with the bits of dried strawberries and French champagne are blended into the bittersweet chocolate, creating a moment of pure bliss. The freshness of the wine brings out the fruitiness of the chocolate.

Next up, Fall Creek MERITUS and Red velvet chocolate truffle – Red wine lovers will absolutely delight in this luxurious pairing. The bold, dark berry fruit and cherry notes are a wonderful companion to the luscious white chocolate ganache and the piece of red velvet cake inside this rich dark chocolate truffle. The creamy sweetness of the white chocolate ganache enhances the hints of cinnamon and mint in the wine, and smooths out the velvety soft tannins.

Fall Creek Merlot Rosé is an incredible accompaniment to the Rose petal chocolate truffle (truffles with the ROSES pattern on top). This is an elegant pairing with the fruitiness of the rosé wine dancing with the rose petal aromas and drawing out the creaminess of the ganache and the richness of the deep dark chocolate shell. The vibrancy of the rosé wine shines brightly with these truffles.

The fourth wine, the newly released Fall Creek Vineyards Syrah, is also a great pairing with the Red Velvet Chocolate truffle.

For more information of the upcoming event or to plan a visit to Fall Creek Vineyards click here.