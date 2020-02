What is Valentine’s Day without a romantic dinner? We had Garrison Grill’s Chef de Cuisine, Jordan Sanchez, in the studio to show us the five-course special that they are serving for Valentine’s Day. The dinner will be priced at $110 per person, plus an additional $50 for wine pairings.

To make a reservation go online at www.sevenrooms.com/reservations. They are located within the Fairmont Austin, and you can check out the hotel’s web page at www.garrisongrill.com for more information.