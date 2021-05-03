Treat Mom With Something Sweet From Cookie Rich

Austin-based cookie company Cookie Rich by founder Chef Lorin Peters just launched their cookies nationally through Goldbelly, just in time for Mother’s Day. The reinvented cookie company has expanded their reach from Austin to all 50 states in just a few short months.

While balancing the many roles of chef, mom and business owner, this entrepreneur has created the perfect bite sized treat made from two curvy cookies sealed together with a delectable filling. Her luxe packaging and 12 flavors make Cookie Rich an amazing choice if you are looking for a way to wow your mom this Mother’s Day.

Not only is Cookie Rich a way to support a local, mom-owned business, but the bite-sized treats are delectable. Each cookie has a pillowy texture and curvy shape resulting in a light treat with a delicious, memorable taste.

Locals can order at https://www.getcookierich.com/order. Pricing is $33/dozen for Chef’s Dozen or Build Your Own Box $15/4 pack and Choose Your Flavors

And if you want to send your out-of-town mother some love from Austin, to place an order on Goldbelly, visit goldbelly.com/cookie-rich.

Studio 512 viewers who order now through Mother’s Day can use code “studio512” for complimentary gold dust on their order (local pickup orders only.)