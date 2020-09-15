Treat Depression, Anxiety, PTSD & Chronic Pain With Austin Ketamine Specialists

We all know that managing mental health is something that’s really important and this morning Dr. Paul Foster with Austin Ketamine Specialists joined Rosie to speak about how ketamine can help with PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety, and depression.

What exactly is ketamine?

Ketamine has been around since the 1960’s. It was first used as an anasthetic and it’s still used today for that in many emergency rooms and hospitals but it has been used as a drug of abuse and that’s where it gets a bad wrap. It can be dangerous if given or used improperly.

How safe is ketamine and what can it help treat?

We’re using it to treat severe depression, anxiety, chronic pain and PTSD and it’s proven to be extremely effective. It’s a treatment not a cure but it can help a huge subset of patients who aren’t getting the response they desire from other treatments.

What sets your clinic apart?

We focus on an individualized approach tailored to each patient. We do weight based dosing and see how the patients tolerate the medication. We have a highly specialized and trained medical staff to monitor this. We also work closely with patients primary care Doctor to try and get everyone on the same page.

For more information you can visit AustinKetamineSpecialists.com or give them a call at (512)-400-4311.

Sponsored by Austin Ketamine Specialists. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.