Treat Dad To A Prime Rib Pack From Tony C’s Or The League This Father’s Day

Want to treat dad and the family this weekend? Both Tony C’s and The League Kitchen & Tavern are offering to-go prime rib packs for Father’s Day. The Prime Rib packs will be available for pick up or delivery.
Steph and Rosie split up the Prime Rib pack from Tony C’s and shared what’s inside! The pack feeds 4-6 people, is $175 and includes:
PrimeRib
Garlic Mashers
Green Beans
Caesar Salad
Garlic Knots with Marinara
Mini Cannolis
- The Tony C’s prime rib is coal-fired! It’s the first time they’re cooking it in the coal-fired oven where they cook their famous pizzas
- Orders must be placed by Friday, June 19th at 8am either online or by calling the restaurant for both Tony C’s and The League.
- Prime rib packs are available at all locations – Tony C’s (Bee Cave and Avery Ranch) and The League (Lakeway, Avery Ranch and Dripping Springs)
- Tony C’s and The League are currently open for dine on Father’s Day. For dine-in on Father’s Day at Tony C’s, Father’s get 1/2 priced bottles of wine. For the League, Father’s eat free (equal or lesser value entrée)
- Reservations are not required, but Father’s Day is very busy so the restaurants will be strictly following the Texas guidelines for capacity, so reservations are highly recommended.
For more information, to place an order or to make a reservation at Tony C’s click here and for The League click here.