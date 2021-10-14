Treat Chronic Pain From Trigeminal Neuralgia With Austin CyberKnife

Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain. It can be treated with Austin CyberKnife.

Paiman Ghafoori, M.D., a board-certified radiation oncologist at Austin CyberKnife, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day was recently recognized nationally on October 7. What is trigeminal neuralgia and what is the purpose of the day?

“Trigeminal neuralgia, or TN, is a debilitating nerve disorder of the trigeminal nerve, the largest nerve in the head and the one that is responsible for providing sensation to the face.”

“Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day serves as an opportunity for those living with facial pain, and their loved ones, to come together to raise awareness, educate people about this rare condition, and raise money for support organizations and research.”

What causes trigeminal neuralgia?

“Trigeminal neuralgia is associated with a variety of conditions. It can be caused by a blood vessel pressing on the trigeminal nerve as it exits the brain stem. This compression causes the wearing away or damage to the protective coating around the nerve (the myelin sheath).”

“Symptoms can also occur in people with multiple sclerosis, a disease that causes deterioration of the trigeminal nerve’s myelin sheath. Also, but rarely, symptoms may be caused by nerve compression from a tumor, or a tangle of arteries and veins called an arteriovenous malformation. Another cause may be injury to the trigeminal nerve (perhaps the result of sinus surgery, oral surgery, stroke, or facial trauma) that may also produce neuropathic facial pain.”

What are some signs and symptoms of trigeminal neuralgia?

“Episodes, that can arise suddenly, of intense, electroshock-like pain on either side of the face, in the forehead, or along the jaw. Pain can be triggered by something as simple as a light breeze to actions like chewing, talking, smiling, or swallowing. Because pain is often first experienced along the jaw, trigeminal neuralgia is frequently mistaken as a dental problem.”

What are the stats for trigeminal neuralgia?

“Trigeminal neuralgia is a rare disorder that affects about one in 15,000 people. It affects females slightly more often than males, and most frequently affects individuals more than 50 years of age.”

Are there different types of trigeminal neuralgia?

“With typical TN, patients suffer from unpredictable episodes of stabbing, electric shock-like pain in a consistent location, and the pain is a persistent dull ache or burning sensation in one part of the face.”

How is trigeminal neuralgia treated?

“In the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, pain management with medication is traditionally the first line of defense. While this approach can reduce the effects of the disorder, some patients may require or request additional treatment due to advanced pain or a desire to avoid the side effects of current medication. In these cases, the patient may be a candidate for CyberKnife treatment.”

Trigeminal neuralgia is treated by the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System at Austin CyberKnife. How does CyberKnife treat TN?

“CyberKnife delivers hundreds of highly concentrated and incredibly precise beams of radiation targeted directly to the trigeminal sensory nerve root, interrupting the transmission of pain signals to the brain.”

Is CyberKnife treatment effective?

“CyberKnife for TN has been shown to be effective with many patients reporting relief shortly after completing treatment. After CyberKnife treatment, the intensity and frequency of attacks are reduced significantly. In some cases, pain medications may be significantly reduced or no longer required.”

What are the benefits of using CyberKnife for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia?

Dr. Ghafoori said there are numerous benefits of the CyberKnife treatment, including:

It’s noninvasive, meaning no incisions

There is no anesthesia or hospitalization required

It’s painless

It’s completed in one outpatient treatment session

There is little to no recovery time, allowing for an immediate return to daily activities

There are minimal, if any, side effects

Due to the pinpoint precision of high-dose radiation delivery, there is minimal radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue

