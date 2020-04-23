Tread Connection Changes Tires Wherever You Are!

Charissa Cobb of Tread Connection Austin joined us to share some information on what Tread Connection does, who they can help and how they’re helping those on the front lines right now.

What is Tread Connection?

We are a mobile tire store. Everyone is used to going to a brick and mortar store to have their tires replaced or repaired and we can bring that to you. You can tell us what tires you want specifically, or we can help you chose a best fit for your vehicle and likes/dislikes. Tread connection Austin has competitive pricing and we come to you. Your house, work, golf course…. anywhere.

Who is your customer?

Realistically anyone who has a vehicle or vehicles. We service everything up to a large pickup truck. Its summer time so for folks who are thinking about boating or camping, we can also come to them to change or repair any trailer tires to get them ready for an outing. We also service fleet vehicles. An example are delivery vans so vital during our current “stay at home” orders, plumbing companies, pest control, anyone who has vehicles vital to their business. Best thing is we come to them before or after their work day to service their fleet, so they don’t have any downtime. We use Grove glove, a laser tread depth tool to give the consumer an understanding of what their tire health is like and can even forecast when they should replace or rotate their tires. This is especially helpful for the fleets.

Does Tread Connection Austin have any specials at the moment that our viewers should know about?

We are waiving our on-site fee for the foreseeable future for first responders and front-line workers, i.e. medical, restaurant and grocery store employees who must go to work and cannot stay at home.

