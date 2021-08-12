TRAVEL: Top 100 Places To Stay In Texas + 3 Trends You Should Know For Last-Minute Getaways

Memorial Day and Independence Day have come and gone this summer so it’s time to start planning for the next (and last) long weekend of summer: Labor Day. For those looking to soak up the last rays of summer poolside, Yelp created a list of the top 100 places to stay, from gorgeous convention centers on the river to intimate glamping options, there’s truly something for everyone and at every price point. It’s no surprise that Austin has both the highest number of top places to stay in the state, but it also has the number 1 location as well– Fairmont Austin.
Top 100 Places To Stay In Texas
- Fairmont Austin – Austin, TX
- Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa – San Antonio, TX
- JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa – San Antonio, TX
- Archer Hotel Austin – Austin, TX
- Marriott Marquis Houston – Houston, TX
- Hotel ZaZa Memorial City – Houston, TX
- JW Marriott Austin – Austin, TX
- El Cosmico – Marfa, TX
- Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk – San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
- The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
- Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa – Cedar Creek, TX
- Lone Star Court – Austin, TX
- Omni Dallas Hotel – Dallas, TX
- Renaissance Austin Hotel – Austin, TX
- Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center – Plano, TX
- Hotel Valencia Riverwalk – San Antonio, TX
- The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston – Houston, TX
- Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt – Austin, TX
- Hilton Americas-Houston – Houston, TX
- W Austin – Austin, TX
- The Joule – Dallas – Dallas, TX
- Hotel ZaZa Museum District – Houston, TX
- Mystic Quarry Resort – Canyon Lake, TX
- Hotel San José – Austin, TX
- Hotel ZaZa Dallas – Dallas, TX
- La Cantera Resort & Spa – San Antonio, TX
- Hotel Emma – San Antonio, TX
- Warwick Melrose Hotel – Dallas, TX
- The Driskill – Austin, TX
- Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas – Irving, TX
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor– Houston, TX
- Hotel Havana – San Antonio, TX
- Lorenzo Hotel – Dallas, TX
- The Tremont House, A Wyndham Grand Hotel – Galveston, TX
- Hotel Contessa – San Antonio, TX
- Zilker Vacations – Austin, TX
- The Ruby Hotel & Bar – Round Rock, TX
- Heywood Hotel – Austin, TX
- Diamond Beach Vacation Rentals – Galveston, TX
- JW Marriott Houston Downtown – Houston, TX
- Park Lane Guest House – Austin, TX
- Austin Motel – Austin, TX
- Omni Las Colinas Hotel – Irving, TX
- Great Wolf Lodge – Grapevine, TX
- Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection – Houston, TX
- Port Royal Ocean Resort & Conference Center – Port Aransas, TX
- Wyndham Garden Hotel & Woodward Conference Center – Austin, TX
- Thompson Dallas – Dallas, TX
- Wildcatter Ranch Resort – Graham, TX
- The Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa – Houston, TX
- Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa – Austin, TX
- NYLO Dallas Plano Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Plano, TX
- Cinnamon Shore – Port Aransas, TX
- Hotel Granduca Austin – Austin, TX
- The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
- Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel – Plano, TX
- Lakeway Resort and Spa – Lakeway, TX
- South Congress Hotel – Austin, TX
- Menger Hotel – San Antonio, TX
- The Westin at The Woodlands – The Woodlands, TX
- Four Seasons Hotel Houston – Houston, TX
- The Emily Morgan San Antonio – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – San Antonio, TX
- The Lumen – Dallas, TX
- Hotel Saint Cecilia – Austin, TX
- Hilton Arlington – Arlington, TX
- Kimber Modern – Austin, TX
- San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter – San Antonio, TX
- Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria – Dallas, TX
- NYLO Las Colinas Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Irving, TX
- Hyatt Residence Club San Antonio, Wild Oak Ranch – San Antonio, TX
- The Range Vintage Trailer Resort – Ennis, TX
- The Galvestonian – Galveston, TX
- Amelia’s Landing Hotel – Port Aransas, TX
- The Exotic Resort Zoo & Safari Cabins – Johnson City, TX
- Montesino – Wimberley, TX
- Mokara Hotel and Spa – San Antonio, TX
- Son’s Blue River Camp – Kingsbury, TX
- Texican Court – Irving, TX
- Hotel Indigo San Antonio-Riverwalk – San Antonio, TX
- Casa Del Mar Beachfront Suites – Galveston, TX
- Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds – Sheridan, TX
- Ocean Village Hotel – Surfside Beach, TX
- Gastehaus Schmidt Reservation Service – Fredericksburg, TX
- Drury Inn & Suites San Antonio Near La Cantera Parkway – San Antonio, TX
- Gage Hotel – Marathon, TX
- SpringHill Suites Houston NASA -Webster – Webster, TX
- Dallas Marriott Downtown – Dallas, TX
- Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center – Grapevine, TX
- Holiday Inn San Antonio-Riverwalk – San Antonio, TX
- Omni Austin Hotel Downtown – Austin, TX
- Omni La Mansion del Rio – San Antonio, TX
- Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
- Living Waters On Lake Travis – Spicewood, TX
- Lighthouse Hill Ranch – Johnson City, TX
- La Quinta by Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk – San Antonio, TX
- Magnolia Dallas Downtown – Dallas, TX
- Omni Fort Worth Hotel – Fort Worth, TX
- Gaidos Seaside Inn – Galveston, TX
- Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria – Houston, TX
- Magnolia Hotel Houston, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel – Houston, TX
Yelp’s Austin Community Manager, Katie Burbank shares three trends for last-minute getaways:
TREND #1
Pools, pools, pools: Summer heat in Texas is no joke, so being able to cool off with a dip in a fabulous pool is a must. Yelpers especially love the pool at the Fairmont Austin because it boasts remarkable views of the downtown skyline and the Archer Hotel for their Lone Star adorned splash pool.
TREND #2
Never having to leave the property is definitely a plus. When it comes to a good staycation, the more activities, food and beverage options, and on-site spa services all under one “roof” is a win with travelers who don’t want to veer far from their room for a little entertainment.
TREND #3
Disconnect! This Labor Day weekend, we expect people to stick close to home and flock to Hill Country to relax and unwind. Bonus points if the place has an inviting deck where you can sip wine and soak up the gorgeous sunset.