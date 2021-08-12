TRAVEL: Top 100 Places To Stay In Texas + 3 Trends You Should Know For Last-Minute Getaways

Memorial Day and Independence Day have come and gone this summer so it’s time to start planning for the next (and last) long weekend of summer: Labor Day. For those looking to soak up the last rays of summer poolside, Yelp created a list of the top 100 places to stay, from gorgeous convention centers on the river to intimate glamping options, there’s truly something for everyone and at every price point. It’s no surprise that Austin has both the highest number of top places to stay in the state, but it also has the number 1 location as well– Fairmont Austin.

Top 100 Places To Stay In Texas

JW Marriott Austin

Yelp’s Austin Community Manager, Katie Burbank shares three trends for last-minute getaways:

TREND #1

Pools, pools, pools: Summer heat in Texas is no joke, so being able to cool off with a dip in a fabulous pool is a must. Yelpers especially love the pool at the Fairmont Austin because it boasts remarkable views of the downtown skyline and the Archer Hotel for their Lone Star adorned splash pool.

Archer Hotel

TREND #2

Never having to leave the property is definitely a plus. When it comes to a good staycation, the more activities, food and beverage options, and on-site spa services all under one “roof” is a win with travelers who don’t want to veer far from their room for a little entertainment.



Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

TREND #3

Disconnect! This Labor Day weekend, we expect people to stick close to home and flock to Hill Country to relax and unwind. Bonus points if the place has an inviting deck where you can sip wine and soak up the gorgeous sunset.