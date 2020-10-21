Travel Around Texas This Fall With Austin Monthly Magazine

Austin Monthly Executive Editor, Madeline Hollern, joined us this morning to share short-distance getaways and traveling tips during the pandemic. Plus, we get a look at their October Issue: “Texas Travel.”

Why did Austin Monthly decide to do this feature?

We’ve all been cooped up for months and need a mental and physical escape, but we are still prioritizing safety and social distancing, so we picked spots and activities that could provide a safe escape.” Madeline Hollern, Austin Monthly Magazine

5 Go-To Spots for Day Trips/ Outdoor Adventures:

Explore Cave Without a Name

Hike Enchanted Rock

Zipline with Zip Lost Pines

Kayak at Blanco State Park

Ride Horses with Stricker Trail Rides

Local Road Trip Essentials:

Kammok Field Blanket→ Spread out a blanket for an impromptu picnic

YETI Day Trip Lunch Box→ Keep your food fresh for hours

Treaty Oak Hand Sanitizer→ Clean your hands on the go

Wondercide→ Ward off mosquitoes with DEET-free spray

Renee Rouleau Weightless Protection SPF 30→ Prevent sunburn (non-greasy so your “mask-ne” doesn’t get worse)

Learn more about Austin Monthly Magazine and their October Issue online. Plus, there is still time to submit for the first-ever Austin Home & Design Awards. Submit your outstanding project (over 50 categories!) by October 30, 2020. Visit www.austinmonthly.com/austin-home-design-awards/ to submit and for more information