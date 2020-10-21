Travel Around Texas This Fall With Austin Monthly Magazine

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Austin Monthly Executive Editor, Madeline Hollern, joined us this morning to share short-distance getaways and traveling tips during the pandemic. Plus, we get a look at their October Issue: “Texas Travel.”

Why did Austin Monthly decide to do this feature?

We’ve all been cooped up for months and need a mental and physical escape, but we are still prioritizing safety and social distancing, so we picked spots and activities that could provide a safe escape.”

Madeline Hollern, Austin Monthly Magazine

5 Go-To Spots for Day Trips/ Outdoor Adventures:

  • Explore Cave Without a Name
  • Hike Enchanted Rock
  • Zipline with Zip Lost Pines
  • Kayak at Blanco State Park
  • Ride Horses with Stricker Trail Rides

Local Road Trip Essentials:

  • Kammok Field Blanket→ Spread out a blanket for an impromptu picnic
  • YETI Day Trip Lunch Box→ Keep your food fresh for hours
  • Treaty Oak Hand Sanitizer→ Clean your hands on the go
  • Wondercide→  Ward off mosquitoes with DEET-free spray
  • Renee Rouleau Weightless Protection SPF 30→ Prevent sunburn (non-greasy so your “mask-ne” doesn’t get worse)

Learn more about Austin Monthly Magazine and their October Issue online. Plus, there is still time to submit for the first-ever Austin Home & Design Awards. Submit your outstanding project (over 50 categories!) by October 30, 2020. Visit www.austinmonthly.com/austin-home-design-awards/ to submit and for more information

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss