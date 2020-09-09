Transitioning From Summer Style To Fall Favorites For Women With Estilo

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo Boutique joined Rosie and Steph to share some style tips on how to transition from Summer to Fall.

  • Pair your cute shorts with some booties and a neutral top. This edges it up a little.
  • Take one of your summer sundresses that you wore with sandals and throw a jean jacket with sneakers on with it.
  • An All neutral outfit is always in style. Take some of your lighter color pieces from summer and pair it with similar color neutral Fall pieces, such as a jacket and shoe. A multi tonal outfit is always chic and great for every season.
  • Take your favorite Animal Print T-Shirt that had a lot of wear this summer and pair it with Dark Denim and a Moto Jacket

If you’re in need of some retail therapy or you want to see what’s new at Estilo or Estilo Men you can go to EstiloBoutique.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss