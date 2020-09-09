Transitioning From Summer Style To Fall Favorites For Him With Estilo Men

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo Men joined Rosie and Steph to share some tips on Men’s fashion and how to transition from Summer to Fall.

Men: Key staples for year round wear : Henleys, Gray and Khaki Shorts,



1. Shades of Grey… Pair your favorite grey shorts that you have been wearing with lighter colors and pair with tonal top and bring together with dark brown belt and dark brown shoe. Henley’s are year round staples for guys.



Related Content Father’s Day Fashion With Estilo Men

2. Plaid shirt.. Start to layer a long sleeve plaid shirt over your white Tee shirt and pair with jeans.



3. Khaki and Black. Pair your khaki shorts with a black shirt and tie it together with dark brown belt and shoe too. Such a great color combo and very Fall.



4. Dark Denim with your light summer color shirts. Wear your lighter weight, lighter color shirts with darker denim and a darker shoe.

If you’re in need of some retail therapy or you want to see what’s new at Estilo or Estilo Men you can go to EstiloBoutique.com