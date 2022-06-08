You can have your everyday frustrations transformed into joy by giving you up to 50% more storage and better accessibility to the items in your cabinets. ShelfGenie does that through their three-step process.

Jewell Parker with ShelfGenie of Greater Austin joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more, along with a word from Jennie Pruden, a local homeowner, and customer of ShelfGenie.

Parker mentioned a special offer of 100% free labor when you call (866) 753-7309 and mention “Studio 512.”

Why would someone invest in ShelfGenie glide-out shelving?

“ShelfGenie custom glide-out shelving expands storage space in your existing cabinets and makes it easy to organize and reach everything,” Parker said.

What makes ShelfGenie different than other companies offering pull-out shelves?

“First, our product name. Over 20 years in the business, we have developed and trademarked the name glide-out shelves; our rails are big difference makers. They have a smooth glide and hold up to 100 lbs at full extension,” Parker said.

“Second, our product is custom-made from the highest quality materials, custom-designed to utilize every millimeter of space, and our rails — made from galvanized steel, with stainless steel ball bearings, and our classic and designer lines are warrantied for life “ShelfGenie custom glide-out shelving expands storage space in your existing cabinets and makes it easy to organize and reach everything.”

“Third, our exceptional people committed to helping our designers are trained to understand client needs and bring creative solutions to everyday challenges and our installers are craftsmen, trained specifically on the efficient installation of ShelfGenie products. At ShelfGenie, our team is committed to helping our clients turn frustration and pain into easy access and cabinet love.”

Learn more about what ShelfGenie has to offer at ShelfGenie.com/Austin.

