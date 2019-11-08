Transform Your Health With Coaching From Wellthy Soul

Working women can have a hectic lifestyle when trying to balance being a mom, working and also taking care of their health. Layne Bruner of Wellthy Soul Healthy Coaching and Weight Loss has helpful tips for those looking for sustainable and lasting results.

Five Foods not to eat when trying to lose weight and why not.

Processed foods Refined sugar Sodas (yes, diet too) Fruit juices (fruit is okay) Coffee creamer

Five core strengthening exercises you can perform with your kids to increase motor skills and improve stability.

Bear crawl Crab walk Push-up/plank series Walk the tight rope Bridge kicks

You can look up what kind of programs Wellthy Soul offers by visiting www.WellthySoul.com. Get inspired by following them on Instagram, @Wellthy_Soul.