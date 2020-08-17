Training Your “COVID Pup” With Sit Means Sit Dog Training Austin

If you’ve been lonely in lockdown and visited one of Central Texas’ shelters to adopt a new furry friend chances are you’re starting to wonder about training your new pooch. This morning Rosie spoke with Troy Pfeifer of Sit Means Sit Dog Training Austin to talk about what they can do to help get your dog all trained up.

How soon after you adopt a dog should you begin something like training?

Immediately. There’s a thing called “rescue syndrome” where people bring new dogs home from the shelther and dogs don’t learn that way. Dogs learn through structure, leadership, consistency and attention and affection. Most nervous dogs are nervous because they don’t know what they are supposed to do. You want to be building your dog’s confidence.

What kind of dogs will you train?

We’ll train any dog. Super nervous dogs, feral dogs, dogs that have never been in a home before all the way to just new puppies. Our view is that all dogs deserve a chance to become more stable. We will also train any breed and age is not a factor. All dogs can learn just like people. Behaviors get more ingrained the older the dogs are but all dogs can learn.

Why is training so important?

We want dogs to have confidence. My dogs aren’t nervous around strange objects, they’re more curious. Everyone loves their dogs and people do things from a place of caring, but we want to reward positive experiences.

For more information about Sit Means Sit Dog Training Austin visit them online or give them a call at (512) 348-7833.

