Training For The Austin Marathon With Nulo

The Austin Marathon is less than two weeks away and William Dyson stopped by to share some final tips on how to prepare for the big day. Steph shared some of her favorite things to help runners prepare for what to bring on raceday.

We also gave tips for training treats for dogs from Nulo as Steph is training for the Austin Marathon along with her dog Mille.

