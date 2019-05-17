Trail blazing series Vida returns for season two

Critically-acclaimed first season of Vida recently received the “Outstanding Comedy Series” award for original series at the 30th Annual GLADD Media Awards. The ground-breaking STARZ series has been “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score of 100% and is an Audience Award–winner at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. The second season will make its world premiere at 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Melissa Barrera stars as ‘Lyn.’ She began her career starring in popular telenovelas in her native country of Mexico, including “La mujer de Judas” and “La otra cara del alma” as well as the renowned “Siempre tuya Acapulco” and “Tanto amor.” Most recently she was seen in Netflix’s “Club de Cuervos.” An accomplished singer, she’s starred in musicals such as “Spring Awakening,” “Young Frankenstein” and the Spanish pop-rock musical “Hoy no me puedo levantar” at the Teatro Aldama in Mexico City. Barrera’s past film credits include Manual de principiantes para ser presidente, El Hotel, Prima and Sacúdete las penas. Barrera is currently in production for her upcoming film In The Heights, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. She will star as the female lead Vanessa.

Mishel Prada stars as ‘Emma.’ Raised in Hialeah, Florida, she has been drawn to the performing arts for as long as she can recall. Prada starred in AMC’s short-form series “Fear the Walking Dead: Passage,” an online spinoff of the hit series “Fear the Walking Dead.” Her character, Gabi, echoed the same strength and determination to survive that her grandmother did when she immigrated from the Dominican Republic to the United States as a single mother with three children in tow and worked in a bra factory to support her family and build a new life. The popular series was nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy® Award, and Prada made it a point to wear her grandmother’s earrings to the show. Prada is a founding member of Damarosa, a female art collective founded by Britt Bogan, which seeks to celebrate the significant role of women throughout art, literature and politics, while also spotlighting a new generation of influential female voices.

In the second season of Vida, Lyn and Emma begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother’s business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.

All ten episodes of Vida will be made available on the STARZ app, STARZ On-Demand and STARZPLAY.

