Traditional Tea

For over 20 years, Manos de Cristo has hosted a Back-To-School Program to prepare Central Texas children in Pre-K through 5th grade for their upcoming school year. The 2019 program kicks off its week-long effort on July 22nd. Each child attending the program receives two new shirts, two pairs or shorts, socks, underwear, and a brand new backpack filled with school supplies.

Families look forward to the Manos de Cristo Back-to-School Program each year, as many would be unable to obtain the tools needed to start the school year. Without the same supplies as their peers, children can feel anxious and less confident. Thousands of kids and their families will receive backpacks filled with back to school resources and clothes. The 2019 Manos De Cristo Back-to-School Program is a great opportunity for everyone and an incredible way to give back to our community!