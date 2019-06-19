Traditional French Treats For a Good Cause With Le Politique

We love a traditional French treat! Chef Melissa Carroll with Le Politique stopped by Studio 512 to show us a couple of great things on their menu right now.

Chef Melissa introduced Stephanie to a traditional Sable Breton…the Le Politique version is a bit different, because it uses gluten-free flours. Chef adds all dry ingredients to a mixer and cuts in butter and cream cheese until fully combined. She finishes the dough with a surprising extra: Meyer’s Rum! To shape the cookies, she rolls out the dough in between two Silpats, and then she cuts chilled dough with a pastry ring. Once cookies are cut, she tops them with salt for a hint of flavor layering.

Chef Melissa stuck around to show us her skills with another traditional dessert: macarons! For National Pride Month in June, Le Politique is selling pride macaron boxes with 6 colors of the rainbow for $12.50 with $1 benefitting Equality Texas in the patisserie. Flavors include violet cassis, blueberry cheesecake, pistachio, lemon brown butter, mandarin jasmine, and strawberry pink peppercorn.

Le Politique just launched a new summer set of selections with an entire frites menu, which includes mussels, lobster and steak. The new menu also adds Texas Quail with poultry sausage, butternut squash, braised greens; Bone Marrow with golden raisin mostarda; new Wine Carafes at $24 each; and a Lobster Roll at lunch. They have Half-Price Wine Night every Monday starting at 3 p.m. on all bottles and glasses.

Le Politique is a casual and affordable French-brasserie-meets-Texas restaurant with a classic frites menu. Learn more about Le Politique by visiting them in person at 110 San Antonio Street in downtown Austin. For more information, check them out online at lepolitiqueaustin.com, or on social media, @LePolitiqueAustin. You can also give them a call at (512) 580-7651.