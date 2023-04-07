WHAT: The annual ‘Spring Sunday’ Brunch at The Carillon

After a 3-year hiatus, the tradition will return to AT&T Hotel and Conference Center.

WHEN: Sunday, April 9, 2023 / 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Now accepting reservations by phone at 512.404.3655.

WHERE: The Carillon

1900 University Avenue, Austin, TX, 78705 Conference center-side lower lobby (Level LL), inside the University Avenue entrance.

MENU: $85 per person, $35 for children 6-12 years old

The classic smorgasbord will have options for everyone, including the most demanding diners: children. Guests of all ages can return to the buffet again and again, and younger guests can dine from the main buffet or the Kids’ Buffet, stocked with standard go-tos.

The Buffet will include:

Cold Breakfast: House Granola, Yogurt, Berries, Whole Grain Avocado Toast, Texas Blackberry, Roasted Tomato, Lemon Blueberry Overnight Oats, Chia Seed, Honey Deviled Easter Eggs, Seasonal Fruit (Papaya, Dragon fruit, Melon, Starfruit, Berry)Cold Seafood: Smoked Salmon and Smoked Trout, Poached Gulf Shrimp, Oysters on the Half Shell, Charred Leeks, Miso Capers, Chives, Chilled Eggs, Cocktail Sauce, Lump Crab Salad, Papaya, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna, mango salsa, herbs, wasabi crema, Pacific Red Snapper Ceviche, Red onion, Citrus, Jalapeno

Charcuterie: Jamon Serrano, Salami Toscano, Hot Capicollo, Prosciutto, Cornichon, Pickled Vegetables, Imported and Domestic Cheese with Various Mustards, Fruits, Jams, Artisan Breads

Salads: Spring Greens Salad, Heirloom Tomato, Crunchy Papaya Seeds, Citrus Poppy Seed Vinaigrette, Chilled Asparagus, Arugula & Pea Tendrils, Preserved Lemon, Dijon Vinaigrette, Roasted Beets, Easter-Egg Radish, Rainbow Chard, Hawaiian Black Salt, Grapeseed Oil, Sliced Melons, Jicama, Shaved Sweet Onion & Mint

Carving Station: Smoked Prime Rib, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Warm Yeast Rolls

Soups: Creamy Spring Asparagus, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Chive Spring Pea-Fennel & Niman Ranch Ham Soup

Entrees: Citrus Roasted Cornish Hen, Herb Butter, Roasted Chicken Jus, Cranberry Wild Rice, Grilled Cobia, Sunchoke Cream, Tomato Cucumber Relish, Cilantro-Mint Salad

Sides: Roasted Carrots & Caramelized Spring Onions, Chile Vinaigrette, Charred Tri-Color Cauliflower, Crispy Garlic, Cured Tomatoes, Creamy Polenta, Roasted Hi-Fi Mycology Mushrooms, Parsley Roasted Marble Potatoes, Snap Peas, Smoked Sea Salt Haricots Verts, Grilled Leek Butter, Orange Supreme

Breakfast: Buttermilk Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Sausage Brioche French Toast, Basil Maple Syrup, Sugared Berries, Poached Eggs Benedict, Applewood Smoked Ham, Lemon Hollandaise, Soft Scrambled Farm Egg

Desserts: Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, Blueberry Muffin, Orange Cranberry Muffin, Tea Bread, Very Berry Bread Pudding, Vanilla Bean Crème Anglaise, Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Double Chocolate Cake, Mango Swirled Cheesecake, Lemon Blueberry Tarts, Grand Marnier Profiterole Swans, Coconut-Passion Fruit Panna Cotta (Vegan), White Chocolate Raspberry Trifle, Chocolate Caramel Cups

Kids Buffet: Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Garden Salad, Crudite Shooters with Ranch, PB&J Sandwiches, Fruit Kebabs, Rice Krispy Treats (Yellow Chicks), Donut Holes (vanilla glaze/strawberry glaze/chocolate), Peep Sugar Cookies, Easter Dipped Oreos

Beverages (Included): Juice (Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Tomato, Cranberry, Apple), Fresh Ethiopian Coffee or Bakery Blend Decaf, Dammann Freres Teas (Black, Chai, Herbal), Milk (Whole, Skim, Chocolate, Soy, Almond, Oat), Iced tea, Soda

Wine by glass or bottle (Additional Charge): Sparkling (Taittinger Champagne, J.P. Chenet Brut, Paladin Prosecco, Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne Brut, Cleto Chiarli “Rosé,” Contadi Castaldi Brut Rosé, Freixenet Brut), White Wine (Tarima Chardonnay), Red Wine (Serial Cabernet)

Cocktails ($10.00): French 75 (Prosecco, Lavender, Lemon), Mimosa (Orange, Cranberry, Grapefruit), Bellini (Apricot, Orange Liqueur), Strawberry Margarita (Tequila Blanco, Strawberry, Lime), Bourbon Pineapple Smash (Bourbon, Pineapple, Lemon Simple)

Brioche French Toast with Basil Maple Syrup & Sugared Berries Recipe:

Ingredients:

Plated Brioche French toast

Bowl of sugar

Bowl of berries

Basil Maple Syrup

Directions

1- Place berries in sugar and toss

2- Place sugared berries on french toast

3- Finish off french toast with basil maple syrup

AT&T Hotel and Conference Center has been the gold standard in Austin for nearly 15 years, providing extensive guest amenities and hosting events, galas, weddings, conferences and of course, many happy Longhorns. Located on The University of Texas at Austin campus and owned by the University, AT&T Hotel and Conference Center offers an immersive experience that carries all the benefits of being on campus and steps from downtown, the Texas State Capitol, and several local museums. AT&T’s new summer packages offer guests the opportunity to combine the iconic Austin experience with the ease of location and luxurious accommodations, creating long-lasting, memorable moments.