Trade In & Trade Up With M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Marc Wijnen, M Robinson Fine Jewelers Diamond Buyer, joined Stephanie this morning to talk about the phrase “Trade In & Trade Up.” Marc talked about you can take pieces of jewelry and repurpose them to fit a more modern style while still keeping the sentiment and heirlooms from the past.

Custom jewelry is one of their specialties – people love owning jewelry that is one of a kind and they can help to design and preview how the piece you want will never disappoint!

Even though it is Monday we still wanted to do a little Fine Jewelry Friday and M Robinson Fine Jewelers provided Rosie & Stephanie some stunning pieces to showoff. Rosie wore a necklace in 18k white gold with matching earrings (10 diamonds just on her ears!) and Stephanie showed off a silk eternity band with 90 diamonds in white gold with a set of imperial hoops that weight almost 3 1/2 carats!

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss