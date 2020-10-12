Trade In & Trade Up With M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Marc Wijnen, M Robinson Fine Jewelers Diamond Buyer, joined Stephanie this morning to talk about the phrase “Trade In & Trade Up.” Marc talked about you can take pieces of jewelry and repurpose them to fit a more modern style while still keeping the sentiment and heirlooms from the past.

Custom jewelry is one of their specialties – people love owning jewelry that is one of a kind and they can help to design and preview how the piece you want will never disappoint!

Even though it is Monday we still wanted to do a little Fine Jewelry Friday and M Robinson Fine Jewelers provided Rosie & Stephanie some stunning pieces to showoff. Rosie wore a necklace in 18k white gold with matching earrings (10 diamonds just on her ears!) and Stephanie showed off a silk eternity band with 90 diamonds in white gold with a set of imperial hoops that weight almost 3 1/2 carats!

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

