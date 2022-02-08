Tracking Steph’s Baby Bump & Celebrating The Kick-Off Of The 2022 Winter Olympics

Steph showed how big baby is at week 17 and Rosie shared an update on the Olympics that kicked off on February 4th.

Steph has a few pregnancy apps that she tracks baby’s growth on and this week baby is 5 inches long and weighs about 5 oz. It’s roughly the size of a large onion or a pop tart!

The baby is growing fast and so are Steph’s cravings! She shared that she is mildly obsessed with Jersey Mike’s veggie and cheese sub with mustard, mayo and all the add-ons! She’s probably on her way to get one now!

Steph’s spending her weekends making her home a nest for when the baby arrives…but millions of people around the world this weekend tuned in to the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rosie received a “Cardaloon” from NBC Marketing on behalf of the Olympics, and she pressed the button on-air to big fanfare! Rosie’s step-dad is a huge Olympics fan; her mom reports that he hasn’t left his comfy chair since kick-off. He says speedskating and snowboarding have been the most exciting events so far. Here’s to lots of gold for USA in 2022!