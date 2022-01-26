Toyota Of Cedar Park Surprises A ‘Hometown Hero’ With New Truck At Doss Elementary

A teacher in Austin is turning heads with a brand new truck due to the work she does in the classroom.

Toyota of Cedar Park held a Hometown Heroes contest and the prize was a two-year lease on a new 2022 Tundra.

Toyota of Cedar Park announced the winner, first-grade teacher Ms. Heather Miller, on Friday, Jan. 21 at Doss Elementary School. Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry joined friends, family, students, and faculty — who all surprised her.

Other finalists included a Williamson County police officer and a plumber — both helped locals during last year’s February winter storm in Texas.

