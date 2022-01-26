Toyota Of Cedar Park Surprises A ‘Hometown Hero’ With New Truck At Doss Elementary

A teacher in Austin is turning heads with a brand new truck due to the work she does in the classroom.

Toyota of Cedar Park held a Hometown Heroes contest and the prize was a two-year lease on a new 2022 Tundra.

Toyota of Cedar Park announced the winner, first-grade teacher Ms. Heather Miller, on Friday, Jan. 21 at Doss Elementary School. Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry joined friends, family, students, and faculty — who all surprised her.

Other finalists included a Williamson County police officer and a plumber — both helped locals during last year’s February winter storm in Texas.

This segment is paid for by Toyota Of Cedar Park and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.