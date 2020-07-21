“Tox Doc Talk” With Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry: Part Two

Steph and Rosie spoke with Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry to find out the latest on COVID-19. Dr. Noreen, also known as “The Tox Doc” was the first female to ever serve as a Space Toxicologist, she also works as a Researcher, and Medical Scientist.

Dr. Noreen also shared some information on a pet fundraiser organized by her daughter, Nicole Mayberry who is Teen Universe Pre-Teen Texas 2020.

Nicole is raising funds to feed pets from food insecure homes and pets with homeless pet parents. This is a very real problem and I have personally witnessed homeless pet parents go hungry while making sure that their pets were fed. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to Pet Parents that are food insecure and/or homeless, as well as to carefully selected pet shelters and non profits that serve rescues and pets from food insecure homes. For more information or to donate you can check out this link.

For more information on Dr. Noreen, you can go to DoctorNoreen.com and make sure to follow her on social media @DrNoreen.