It’s hard to keep up with fashion trends, they’re moving so quick! Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy brought muses from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s as inspiration for styles that you’ll see in stores today.

In the 70s, Farrah Fawcett was the queen! Bootcut or flare denim is in, along with terrycloth and halter tops.

In the 80s, she only had one name and shot to fame: it’s Madonna! Her risqué style is more pared-down with corset tops (or camis), joggers and bomber jackets.

In the 90s, Cindy Crawford made everything look good. The 90s style is very in: it’s the mom jean with a higher waist and little stretch, with a form-fitted tank or bodysuit. Wide-leg pants are widely available right now!

In the 00s, Christina Aguilera’s “Xtina” phase brought shock waves to fashion. You can see the 00s in today: silk tops, cropped shirts…and yes, low-rise pants.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.