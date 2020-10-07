Top Trending Items For Babies And Moms From Love Child

Cristina Bocanegra of Love Child chatted with Studio 512 about what products are trending (and what Cristina is buying for her own kiddos) this fall.

Be sure to check out Classic Childhood! Owner Pamela Torres can make monogrammed masks for the whole family, including adjustable sizes for children. She also strongly believes in sustainability: check out her sweet rompers for babies, upcycled from men’s dress shirts!

Cristina also loves silicone bags from Austin Baby Collection, which are now available in Target! Great for travel and easy to clean, she says these are a must for parents with little ones.

Be sure to pick up a “Future Voter” tee from Love Child’s own line, which are available in sizes 2T-5/6T!

Cristina is hosting her first in-person Mini Market in all of 2020. There will be about a dozen vendors per day, and the shoppers will be reduced to half capacity to ensure social distancing. Register to shop at the South Congress Hotel this weekend, October 10th and 11th, on their EventBrite link. Learn more about Love Child’s virtual magazine on their website.