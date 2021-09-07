Top Preparedness Tips For Any Disaster With ServiceMaster Restore®

September is National Preparedness Month and it comes at a time when we’re experiencing more disasters every year.

Cheryl Nelson, a meteorologist and FEMA Disaster Training expert, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about teaming up with ServiceMaster Restore® to urge everyone to be prepared.

Nelson discussed why it’s important to have a plan. She also shared top preparedness tips, advice for after a disaster strikes, information for people who don’t think a disaster can happen to them, and more.

For more information, visit ServiceMasterRestore.com/Prepare.

