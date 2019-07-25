Top Frozen Treats in Austin by The Austinot

Blogger Joleen Jernigan has put together her top 5 favorite local Austin businesses to grab a frozen treat.

These treats vary from a Mangonada — mango with chile lime salt and chamoy, which is usually made from salt, sugar, chiles and some type of fermented fruit — to a “Frozen Drink Special” at Little Darlin’.

Here is the list and websites of each location Joleen has picked:
Hay Elotes: www.hayelotesaustin.com
Little Darlin’: www.thelittledarlin.com
Bananarchy: www.bananarchy.net/blog/
Dolce Bacio Gelato: www.dolcebaciogelato.com
Lick: www.ilikelick.com

For more information on all things awesome and local to Austin, head to www.austinot.com.

