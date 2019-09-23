Top Fall Makeup Trends With Kiss N’ Makeup

The weather is getting cooler, so you’ll no longer be sweating off all of your makeup!

Karen Helton from Kiss N’ Makeup explains the top three makeup trends for fall that will complete any look for this season:

Matte Red Lips

It’s fall and it is time to be bold! Velvety red lips are a staple for fall this year, and it looks best when paired with minimal face makeup to really highlight the lip color without overpowering it.

Flush of Blush

The time for subtle blush is over! You want to have that flush of blush that you might only get if you sat outside in the cold fall air… but luckily you don’t have to do that because of the power of makeup! Add a few dabs of extra blush on your cheekbones to get that rosy look!

Dewy Skin

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean your skin needs to look dry and dull! Go in the opposite direction and go for a dewy look this fall. This means keeping your skin hydrated by moisturizing throughout the day. Stay away from shimmery highlighters because this healthy glow is all about LESS product, not more!

For more information be sure to check out their website, www.kissnmakeup.com, or find them on Instagram, @kissnmakeupatx.