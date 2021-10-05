Top Division Spanish Soccer League LaLiga Kicks Off Its 91st Season

With the rise of excitement about soccer here in Austin, Studio 512 brought on ESPN’s lead soccer voice in the U.S., Ian Darke, along with former England National Team standout and current ESPN Analyst Steve McManaman, to share updates on the latest LaLiga news.

Darke and McManaman joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the latest stats and preview of upcoming matches for the Spanish soccer league LaLiga, which is celebrating its 91st season.

“LaLiga Santander, the top division in Spanish soccer is one of the world’s marquee sports leagues, featuring 20 clubs including perennial global powers FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla FC, and more.”

“ESPN has assembled an all-star roster of play-by-play commentators, hosts, analysts, and reporters for its upcoming English and Spanish-language coverage of LaLiga Santander. The lineup of personalities combines over 30 current experts with new faces from across Latin America, Europe and the United States, including world-class players who have competed at the highest levels of global football.”

Both Darke and McManaman discussed LaLiga highlights, predictions for upcoming matches, standouts for this season, where LaLiga programming can be found on ESPN+ and more.

For more information, visit ESPN.com.

This segment is paid for by ESPN Deportes and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.