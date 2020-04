Katie Taylor is a local mom and a Certified Child Life Specialist, who has recently written a fun book for kiddos called the "Super Silly Wash Your Hands Dance," featuring animals (picked by her 4-year-old son) on a hand-washing adventure!

Katie also has a podcast, Child Life On Call, which features parents of children that have an illness or medical condition. It can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts, or on her website at www.childlifepodcast.com.