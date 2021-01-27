Tomlinson’s Home Delivery Service Supports Local And Stays Safe

We heard you all are offering free same-day delivery to local pet owners.

Tomlinson’s offers free same-day delivery to local orders $49+ on orders placed before 5 PM at Tomlinsons.com. To keep our community safe, we waived all order minimums at tomlinsons.com to offer free home delivery on all pet products.

For those unfamiliar, can you give us details on Tomlinson’s Feed?

Tomlinson’s Feed is a local pet store for natural, healthy pet products operated by the Click family – we’re on our 4th generation. We are celebrating our 75th anniversary this year (opened in 1946 – sold cowboy boots)! Now we have 16 stores in Austin and Central Texas, plus online shopping.

Are your 16 locations open to shop?

Yes – we are open Monday – Saturday from 9-8, and Sunday from 10-6 with select procedures in place to make it a safe shopping experience. Our self-serve dog washrooms and cat adoption rooms are open! We also offer free curbside pickup if you’re in a rush.

For more information visit Tomlinsons.com.

