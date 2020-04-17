Tomlinson’s Feed Donates Over 50,000 LBS Of Pet Food

Thousands of pounds of food are being delivered to area shelters to help pets in need right now! Rosie spoke with Tomlinson’s Feed to learn more.

How have things changed with Tomlinsons?

“Right around mid-March we saw an increase in our foot traffic in store with people buying and stocking up on pet food. When the stay at home order when into effect we saw a shift to our online sales. in 2018 and 2019 we pushed to build our online store and that has helped us to serve our customers with quick delivery times. As other retailers are selling out we are happy to be able to provide same day and next day delivery.”

And you’re able to do that becuase you keep stock on hand locally, right?

“That’s right. We have our own warehouse and distribution here in Austin. When we sensed that things were about to change we called our suppliers and really stocked up on our inventory to help provide our customers with the products they need right now.”

You also have been giving back as well with a food giveaway these last couple of weeks. Can you tell us about that.

“Every year in the holidays we do our annual pound for pound pet food drive. Last year we raised just over 150,000 lbs of food. Last week we started to distribute that food and it could not have happened at a better time. Some of the local shelters and pet rescues have not been able to rely on their regular donations so it’s been helpful to be able to give away over 50,000 lbs of pet food to help these rescues and shelters keep their pets fed and healthy.”

For more information or to place an online order visit www.Tomlinsons.com .

