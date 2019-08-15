Tomlinson’s Feed Donates 155,218 Pounds Of Food To Area Shelters

Tomlinson’s Feed, Austin pet retailer since 1946, is hosting the second Pound4Pound Pick-Up Party of 2019 on Friday, August 16th, during which they will distribute 51,218 pounds of donated high-quality pet food to 39 Austin-area animal rescues raised during Tomlinson’s Pound4Pound 2018 food drive. This is one-third of the food raised in 2018 (155,218 LBS of food in total).

Every holiday season, Tomlinson’s Feed hosts Austin’s largest pet food drive in support of local animal rescues and shelters. From Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, each pet food bag donated by customers is doubled by their generous pet food makers, pound for pound.

Tomlinson’s Feed has 15 Austin-area locations. To find a store near you and to learn more about the products and services they offer, check them out online at tomlinsons.com.

Help KXAN and Studio 512 Clear the Shelters! We’ll be at 12 area pet shelters on Saturday, August 17th, helping furry friends find their fur-ever homes! To learn more about what shelter is participating closest to you, go to www.kxan.com.